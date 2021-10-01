BJP appoints Vaishnav as in-charge for Dadra & Nagar Haveli LS bypoll

New Delhi, Oct 1 The BJP on Friday appointed Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav as election in-charge for the Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha bypoll.

BJP MLAs from Gujarat, Ganpatsinh Vasava and Piyush Desai, have been appointed election co-incharge for the bypoll.

In a statement, BJP national General Secretary Arun Singh said, "BJP chief J.P. Nadda has appointed Vaishnav, Vasava and Desai as election in-charge and co-incharges for Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha bypoll. The appointments are effective with immediate effect."

On September 28, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had announced the poll schedule to fill the vacancies in three Parliamentary Constituencies of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.

The ECI also announced the scheduled for bypolls to fill 30 vacancies in the Assembly constituencies of various states. As per the schedule, polling will be held on October 30 and the counting of votes will take place on November 2.

The Lok Sabha seat in Dadra and Nagar Haveli is lying vacant after the death of sitting MP Mohan Delkar in February.

In 2019, Delkar had won the seat by defeating BJP's Natubhai Gomanbhai Patel by margin of 9,001 votes.

