BJP appoints Vinod Tawde as party's National General Secretary

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday appointed Vinod Tawde as the party's National General Secretary.

According to a statement issued by the BJP, Rituraj Sinha and Asha Lakra have been appointed as the national secretaries of the party.

Further, Bharati Ghosh and Shehzad Poonawalla have been appointed as the national spokesperson for the party.

These appointments come ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled to be held in five states early next year.

( With inputs from ANI )

