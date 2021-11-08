BJP brands us as anti-nationals when we question Centre, says Telangana CM

Lashing out at the BJP-led Centre, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday said that the party labels those who question them as 'anti-national' or as 'urban Naxals'.

While addressing the media here, Rao said, "When we speak about petrol and diesel prices and question the Centre, they brand us as anti-national. BJP also brands people as urban naxals if they speak against them. Is BJP a factory for manufacturing anti-nationals?"

"If anyone doesn't support you (BJP), then you attack them (opposition) with Income Tax Department and Enforcement Directorate raids, but I am not afraid," he said.

"I'm asking a simple question: Will the Centre buy the state's parboiled rice or not?" he added.

Rao said the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) will organise dharnas in all Assembly Constituencies on November 12, with lakhs of farmers demanding the Central government to procure entire Kharif (summer or monsoon crop) paddy produced in Telangana.

Lambasting Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay again, Rao said, "What has he done for the state to question me? We've provided jobs to 1.35 lakh people in the state and will give 70,000 more jobs."

"We are ready to face any enquiry," he said in reply to Sanjay's allegations.

The Chief Minister further said that if only the Centre reduced cess on petrol and diesel, petrol will cost Rs 77 per litre.

"According to the studies, the unemployment rate in Telangana is low. What about the Centre's promise of providing 2 crore jobs?" Rao asked.

"BJP leaders have turned a blind eye. Telangana is the only state that gave water connection to every house. The state is far better in economical growth, job creation and development," he added.

Referring to the Telangana Sheep Distribution scheme, Rao said, "I will resign from the post of CM immediately if you prove that the Centre has given money for it. We took a loan for the sheep scheme at the National Co-operative Bank. We are returning the amount with interest. It is not right to tell lies," Rao said.

The Chief Minister also alleged that the Centre did not help Telangana during the COVID-19 pandemic and claimed that it was the only state to support its hospital staff when coronavirus was first reported at a private hospital.

Further, Rao alleged that the Centre had deliberately ignored 50 applications of Navodaya schools.

Not mincing his words, Rao claimed that BJP is the party in the country that spends the highest in the elections.

Directing his words at the BJP, Rao said, "In our cabinet, we have leaders who are qualified and capable. We have given our land for projects."

"Our boss is the people of Telangana; we take orders from them. Whatever it takes, we are honest with the people of our state," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

