BJP cannot fight politically, using CBI, ED against us, says Mamata Banerjee

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre can't fight us politically, so it is using central agencies like ED and CBI against the TMC, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said after Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned his nephew and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee along with his wife in coal scam case on Saturday.

"Our priority is to work for the people. When the BJP government in Delhi cannot compete with us in politics, they use central agencies... Few people had left us but now they have returned because they know that their home is here i.e. TMC," she said while addressing a gathering during the celebration of TMC Chhatra Parishad's foundation day in West Bengal's Kalighat today.

ED has summoned All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on September 3 and his wife Rujira Banerjee on September 1, along with others with their bank details in connection with the coal scam.

Mamata Banerjee, who is also the Trinamool Congress chief, also pointed out that coal comes under the purview of the Centre.

"Coal is the responsibility of Central government. Why are you only blaming the state. Even I know various names of leaders who had come to Bengal and stayed in coal mafia house. Should I bring out the list Mr Amit Shah?" she said.

The Chief Minister claimed, "I don't do such politics. When you cannot fight politically you show ED, CBI to us."

This comes days after a court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal was ordered by Calcutta High Court.

The TMC chief further alleged that in the ongoing CBI probe into post-poll violence, BJP workers are accompanying CBI officials to villages.

"In post-poll violence, five BJP workers and 16 TMC workers had died. We have no problem with CBI, but why are they taking BJP leaders with them to villages? National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and all other commissions have become political, all their members are from BJP," she said.

Calling it "vindictive politics", she stepped up the counter-attack, "Remember, we have not forgotten Gujarat. I have never seen such vindictive politics," pointing towards the 2002 Gujarat riots.

During her address, she also said that she wanted Bengal students to "show the path."

"Why do we say Jai Hind, Vande Mataram and Khela Hobe? We believe students are the ones who are the future. I want them to become the new equation of politics," said TMC chief urging the youth to enter politics.

Calling the BJP government "inhuman" she alleged that the party is suppressing the voices of people.

"BJP is suppressing the voices of students, teachers, government employees and on social media. I want students of West Bengal to lead the path. BJP government is inhuman. This government does not love people and is selling the country," she said.

( With inputs from ANI )

