BJP central leadership keeping close watch on developments over Lakhimpur Kheri violence

The central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party is keeping a close watch over developments in the aftermath of Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Party sources said that BJP general secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh and Uttar Pradesh in-charge for assembly elections Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan are monitoring the situation.

With just months to go for UP assembly polls, the party feels that the opposition parties are trying to use the situation for their political gains.

"The attempt is to ensure that opposition does not vitiate the atmosphere in the state further in the aftermath of the incident which led to the loss of several lives," a senior party leader said.

Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to target the Congress over its attempts to seek political mileage out of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident by "sending its chief Ministers and other leaders" to Uttar Pradesh.

A senior BJP leader in Uttar Pradesh, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Congress by sending CMs and deputy CMs to violence-hit areas in the state is setting a wrong precedence.

"Imagine, if we start sending our CMs to their states for law and order situation. Everything can't be politicised. They should understand that people have lost their loved ones. The government will not allow these opportunist political leaders to vitiate the environment," the senior leader said.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who is a Congress observer for UP polls, and Punjab's deputy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa weren't allowed to reach Kheri.

The Uttar Pradesh government acted swiftly and reached an agreement with farmers, announced compensation and jobs to the families of the victims.

A retired high court judge will probe Sunday's violence.

As many as eight people were killed on Sunday in Lakhimpur Kheri following violence that broke out after a car hit protesting farmers.

( With inputs from ANI )

