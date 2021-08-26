BJP condemns posters against AMU VC condoling Kalyan Singh's demise

Posters condemning the Aligarh Muslim University Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor for condoling former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh's demise appeared on the campus on the intervening night of August 23-24.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has condemned the incident and termed that such activities will act as an obstruction to the developmental plans in the state.

Mansoor, in a statement, had expressed grief over the death of Kalyan Singh, who was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh when the Babri masjid was demolished in 1992.

The posters were apparently put up by 'students of Aligarh Muslim University'.

Speaking to media here, Proctor Professor Mohammed Wasim Ali said: "Two posters were put up at the outer wall of Jama Masjid situated in the university and two-three posters were found lying at another place. Through my sources, I am trying to find out as to who have put up these posters."

"When it came to my knowledge, I got the posters removed," Ali said.

Reacting to the incident, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya alleged that the people involved in "anti-national and anti-social activities" want to stop the developmental plans of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Vijayvargiya also said that UP CM Yogi Adityanath knows how to treat people involved in such activities.

"CM Yogi Adityanath knows very well how to treat people involved in anti-national and anti-social activities. These people want to stop PM Modi's development plans but they will never succeed," the BJP leader said.

Kalyan Singh who was ailing for some time passed away on August 21 at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow, due to sepsis and multi-organ failure.

The last rites of former UP CM were performed at Narora in the Bulandshahr district with full state honours earlier on Monday.

Before his last rites, his mortal remains were taken to Atrauli in Aligarh district where Union Minister Home Minister Amit Shah paid his last respects to Singh.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor