BJP conducts cleanliness campaign in Varanasi ahead of inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor

Ahead of the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) conducted cleanliness campaigns and sanitization drives in Varanasi.

Varanasi is all set for the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 13.

On Sunday morning, BJP workers took to the streets with brooms. The cleanliness drive was started by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan last week and it was culminated today by BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh and Party's co-incharge of Uttar Pradesh Sunil Oza. The sweeping drive started from Maidagin square and ended at Vishwanath temple.

One of the BJP worker told ANI, " Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the 'Swachhata Abhiyan' in 2014. In seven years its has become a people movement. Everywhere people has adopted the campaign. We are cleaning the road Kashi Vishwanath Dham temple. Tomorrow is a great day for Kashi as Prime Minister will inaugurate the corridor."

Besides sanitization, fogging was also conducted in Varanasi.

The ruling party in Uttar Pradesh is paying special attention to cleanliness as dignitaries from all over the world, thousands of VIPs and union ministers will be present in the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor.

Kashi Vishwanath Temple has been decked up before the grand inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Known to be Prime Minister's dream project, this corridor will shorten the time span and will set a direct link between the temple and the Ganga river.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor