BJP govt inaugurating development works initiated by our government: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state and said they are inaugurating the development works initiated during his tenure.

Addressing a rally in Jhansi's Chirgaon during the Vijay Rath Yatra, Yadav said, "There is only one development for them, changing the name and colour. Wherever they go, they change the name. They are publishing the picture of China's airport as their own airport, they showed the picture of America's factory and showed the picture of flyover made in Bengal, and they are inaugurating the projects initiated by us."

The SP chief also alleged that the land of the farmers would have been snatched if the farmers had not protested against the three farm laws that the Parliament repealed in the ongoing Winter Session.

"When the farmers protested, then the BJP government repealed the farm laws. If these laws had been implemented, only a few things have been snatched now, they would have snatched your land as well, and you would have been a labourer on your own land. This is the reality of the three farm laws," he said.

The SP chief also slammed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath government for the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which four farmers had allegedly lost their lives. He said this had only happened earlier in the British rule and the people of Jhansi would defeat the BJP in the upcoming election.

"When the farmers asked for their rights, the farmers were crushed under the vehicle. This was never seen earlier. It was only seen during the time of the Britishers rule when bullets were fired in Jallianwala Bagh from the front. The BJP crushed the farmers from behind. If Rani Laxmi Bai had defeated the Britishers here, then the people of Jhansi would defeat the BJP," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

