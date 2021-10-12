BJP holds marathon meeting to strategise campaign for UP Assembly polls

New Delhi, Oct 12 The Bharatiya Janata Party has held a crucial meeting for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls here where several important decisions were taken.

The seven-hour long meeting on Monday that went on till midnight was chaired by BJP chief J.P. Nadda.

A BJP leader said that the party will apprise the people about the achievements of the Uttar Pradesh and the Central governments. It was also discussed as to how the party can take maximum advantage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's popularity factor.

The Ram temple construction was also discussed in the meeting, and since it is a "big achievement" of the party, it was decided that the voters will be apprised of all the information related to it.

A detailed presentation was also given regarding the election campaign in the state. Advertisements highlighting the achievements of the state government were shown in the presentation.

It was also decided that Yogi government's initiatives to improve the law and order situation in the state will be highlighted as one of the key achievements.

The meeting was also attended by party National Organisation General Secretary B.L. Santosh, election in-charge Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, state in-charge Radha Mohan Singh, besides state president Swatantra Dev Singh and state organisation general secretary Sunil Bansal were present.

The party plans to reach out to all the sections, castes and groups of the society through different programmes in the next 100 days. For this, 100 programmes have been planned in the next 100 days.

The BJP, which won 325 seats along with its allies by getting around 3.59 crore votes in the 2017 Assembly elections, has set a target of winning more than 350 seats by getting 4 crore votes in the state polls due for early next year.

It has decided to make 100 new members at each booth.

The visit of prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah to the state in the coming days was also discussed in the meeting.

A BJP leader said that important decisions taken in the meeting would also be discussed in the meeting of national office-bearers to be held next week (October 18). Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present in the meeting, the bjp leader said.

