BJP holds minority wing meet to woo Muslim voters

New Delhi, Oct 23 The National Executive meeting of the BJP's Minority wing is going to be held in New Delhi on Sunday to discuss the political strategy ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in five states and how to reach out to the minority community, especially the Muslim population in the country.

The meeting will be attended by the BJP's Minority wing National President, all national office bearers, the party presidents and state in-charges of all states of the minority wing, besides Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and D. Purandeswari, BJP Minority wing in-charge and party's National General Secretary.

BJP Minority wing National President, Jamal Siddiqui told the meeting will deliberate upon current political situation in the country.

Siddiqui said, the future strategy of the minority wing will also be discussed in the party's executive committee meeting.

Siddiqui claimed that the Narendra Modi-led Central government and the BJP governments in various states have worked tremendously for the welfare of all minorities, including the Muslim community, which has never been done before by previous governments.

The party's minority wing will make a strategy to take the party's achievements to every household of the minority community so that misinformation can be removed.

A meeting of all national office-bearers of the party's Minority wing took place at the BJP's national headquarters on Saturday to decide the agenda for the executive meeting to be held on Sunday.

Opposition parties have constantly targeted the BJP, calling it "anti-Muslim" so the major challenge before the BJP's Minority Wing is how to change the image of the party and reach out to Muslim voters, party leaders said.

