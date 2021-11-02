BJP in J&K removes Vikram Randhawa from all party posts

Jammu, Nov 2 The BJP on Tuesday relieved former legislator and party leader, Vikram Randhawa from all party posts following his hate speech against a particular community.

A letter issued by Ravinder Raina, UT BJP president said, Vikram Randhawa is relieved from all party posts and responsibilities with immediate effect.

Earlier, the party issued a show cause notice to Randhawa for indiscipline and the police also lodged an FIR against him for trying to spread hatred against a particular community.

There was an uproar in the UT from leaders of different mainstream parties after a video went viral that showed Randhawa spreading hatred and seeking revenge from a particular community.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor