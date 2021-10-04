BJP in MP to remember iconic personalities of SC/ST community

New Delhi, Oct 4 In a big outreach programme, the BJP in Madhya Pradesh is aiming to bring Dalit and tribal people closer to the party.

As part of this initiative, the party will highlight the lives and personalities of freedom fighters and prominent personalities from the SC and ST communities.

The party's Madhya Pradesh in-charge, P. Murlidhar Rao, told that it is a movement to restore the pride of Dalit and tribal heroes whose contributions have been forgotten.

"With public participation, we will remember the forgotten heroes of the SC and ST community and their contributions will be told to the current generation," he said.

Rao explained that the BJP will recognise and remember the contribution of all the iconic figures from the SC/ST community, including freedom fighters or those who worked for the nation's pride and sacrificed their lives for the country.

"It will be a movement of cultural pride where people will remember the contributions of unknown or unsung heroes from SC/ST community. It will start soon," Rao said.

Last month, while addressing an event in Jabalpur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said, "It is very unfortunate that the previous governments committed the crime of forgetting and not recognising the contributions and sacrifices of freedom fighters belonging to the SC/ST community."

Shah had mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to organise the 'Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav' in honour of those freedom fighters who have not been given due recognition.

"All the unknown freedom fighters will be given their due and their supreme sacrifices will be remembered. Programmes will be held so that future generations continue to remember them," Shah had said.

Madhya Pradesh will go to the polls in 2023.

