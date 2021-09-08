BJP in Telangana promises law to control population

Hyderabad, Sep 8 Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has promised that if voted to power in the state, the party will bring a population control legislation on the lines of a law proposed in Uttar Pradesh.

Sanjay made the promise while addressing a public meeting in Sangareddy district as part of his 'Praja Sangrama Padayatra'.

"As the president of the BJP state unit, I am announcing that BJP will form the government in 2023 and we will bring the population control bill," he said

Sanjay, who is also a member of the Lok Sabha, said the BJP's policy is that one child is ideal and the maximum limit is two.

Uttar Pradesh proposed to bring a legislation soon to bar people with more than two children from contesting local elections.

The BJP leader also slammed the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government for implementing religion based reservation and alleged that this is causing gross injustice to the weaker sections.

Sanjay challenged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to enhance quota for Muslims. "KCR is trying to please MIM by increasing quantum of reservations for Muslims. BJP will not keep quiet. We will never allow this," he said.

The MP, who launched his walkathon from a temple abutting historic Charminar in old city of Hyderabad on August 28, plans to cover 550 km till October 2.

Addressing public meetings during his padyatra, Sanjay has been hitting out at the TRS government for what he calls its failures on all fronts. He is also speaking about the BJP's plans after forming the next government in the state.

However, the BJP leader has come under criticism from other parties for certain remarks made during the speech. Alleging that Sanjay is creating communal disharmony, the Congress party has urged the Director General of Police to restrict his padyatra.

Congress party's state vice-president G. Niranjan has demanded action against the BJP MP for what he calls his attempts to spread communal hatred. He has taken strong exception to Sanjay's statement that if voted to power in the state, BJP will distribute Nizam's properties among the Hindus.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor