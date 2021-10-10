BJP is committed to bring justice in Lakhimpur Kheri incident, will not rest until then: Gaurav Bhatia

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Saturday stressed that it is the party's commitment to bring justice to victims' families in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

"It is our commitment to bring justice in the Lakhimpur Kheri case. Only after getting justice, we will now sit in peace. The first procedure while following the course of the law states that whether FIR is registered. In this case, FIR was immediately registered," said Bhatia in a press conference.

"It is the rule of law in Uttar Pradesh. We will ensure speedy justice is brought to families who have lost their loved ones in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and put the accused behind bars," he added.

As many as eight people, including four farmers, died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that took place on October 3.

Bhatia further alleged that political leaders including Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, party leader Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and others have no sympathies for the deceased but only have a political motive.

Citing the riots in the state during the tenure of the former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, Bhatia claimed that there was a "jungle raj" at that time.

Further taking a dig at Yadav, the BJP spokesperson said that during Yadav's regime in the state, it took Supreme Court's intervention for an FIR to be registered against Gayatri Prajapati, who was accused of raping a girl.

Prajapati, former Uttar Pradesh Transport minister in Yadav's cabinet, is under trial in connection with a gang-rape case and has been in jail since March 2017.

The BJP spokesperson also highlighted that the people will continue to support BJP in the wake of the development work done by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor