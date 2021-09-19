BJP leader calls Babul Supriyo greedy, says he wanted to remain minster throughout life

Babul Supriyo's induction into the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday after he resigned from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying he is 'quitting politics', has drawn several political reactions. Supriyo is greedy said BJP leader Anupam Hazra adding that the former wanted to remain a Minister throughout his life.

"It has proved that Babul Supriyo is politically greedy. When he was removed from the Cabinet, he immediately took this decision within 1-2 months. These people do not carry basic ethics. Rather, he should have been grateful that BJP gave him chance to remain a minister for seven years," said Hazra in an interview with ANI.

Former Union Minister and ex-BJP MP Babul Supriyo on Saturday formally joined TMC in Kolkata. He had quit the BJP following the recent Union Cabinet reshuffle.

Taking to social media, Supriyo in July had declared that he would quit politics.

"When he was removed from the Cabinet, the way he reacted on his social media was really shocking for us. No one can remain a minister for life. He was a minister for almost seven years. He reacted in such a manner that it was his fundamental right to remain a minister till he is alive," Hazra said.

"Had it been someone else, they would have been thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving seven years to serve as a minister," he added.

The BJP leader further noted that as a minister, he was "pampered" in the party.

Hazra also alleged that Supriyo was waiting to crack a deal with TMC to give him a Rajya Sabha seat.

"Now that Arpita Ghosh has resigned from her post as a Rajya Sabha MP, so maybe Babul will enter through Rajya Sabha," he said.

Former Union Minister and BJP MP Babul Supriyo joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the afternoon. Babul was given the membership of TMC by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee and party MP Derek O'Brien. Supriyo had left the BJP after the reshuffle in the Union Cabinet 48 days ago.

( With inputs from ANI )

