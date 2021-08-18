BJP leader Nagendra Nath made party's regional general secretary of Bihar-Jharkhand

BJP leader Nagendra Nath on Wednesday has been appointed as regional organization general secretary of Bihar and Jharkhand.

BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday made organizational changes in Bihar and Jharkhand.

The party has made Bhikhubhai Dalsania the new organization general secretary for Bihar. Presently, Dharampal Singh is the organization general secretary of Jharkhand.

For the last several years, Nagendra had remained on the post of BJP organization general secretary for Bihar.

He will now look after the organizational work of both states.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor