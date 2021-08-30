BJP MLA from Bishnupur Tanmoy Ghosh joins TMC

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Bishnupur Tanmoy Ghosh joined the Trinamool Congress on Monday and alleged that BJP is attempting to snatch the rights of West Bengal people by deploying central agencies.

Ghosh also urged all politicians to support West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for public welfare.

"Inspired by @MamataOfficial's developmental work for the people of #Bengal, @BJP4Bengal MLA from Bishnupur Tanmay Ghosh joined the Trinamool family today in the presence of Shri @basu_bratya. We extend a very warm welcome to him," All India Trinamool Congress tweeted.

"BJP is into vindictive politics. They are attempting to snatch the rights of the West Bengal people by using central agencies. I urge all politicians to support CM Mamata Banerjee for public welfare," Ghosh said.

Before Ghosh, Mukul Roy, who was a BJP national vice-president, returned to the TMC on June 11. But the legislator from Krishnanagar North has not resigned from the BJP till now and has been appointed the chairman of the assembly's public accounts committee. The BJP has sought his disqualification under the anti-defection law.

Reacting to Tanmoy Ghosh joining TMC, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said, "They were behind him for a very long time, he was scared. He had left TMC and came to us. They even filed an FIR against him, so they scared him in every way. He has joined TMC out of helplessness."

( With inputs from ANI )

