BJP MLA Tanmoy Ghosh joins Trinamool Congress

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Member of Legislative Assembly from Bishnupur, Tanmoy Ghosh, has joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday.

"BJP is into vindictive politics. They are attempting to snatch the rights of the people of West Bengal by using central agencies," Ghosh said soon after joining TMC.

Further, he also urged all politicians to support Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for 'public welfare'.

Ghosh had defeated Archita Bid of TMC by 11,133 votes in the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

The TMC extended a warm welcome to Tanmoy Ghosh and in a tweet said, "Inspired by @MamataOfficial's developmental work for the people of #Bengal, @BJP4Bengal MLA from Bishnupur Shri Tanmay Ghosh joined the Trinamool family today in the presence of Shri @basu_bratya. We extend a very warm welcome to him!"

Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress won 213 seats in the recent West Bengal Assembly elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party garnered 77 seats in the 294-seat state assembly.

( With inputs from ANI )

