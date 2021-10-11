BJP restarts 'sahyog' programme, ministers to listen to public

New Delhi, Oct 11 After Covid, the BJP on Monday restarted the 'sahyog' programme to help out party workers and the general public. BJP chief J.P. Nadda inaugurated the 'sahyog' programme - an initiative in which every day, one Union Minister will interact with the public at party headquarters in the national capital and listen to their grievances and redress them.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday listened to the problems of the workers and the general public. BJP national vice president A.P. Abdullakutty also met Mandaviya and gave a representation concerning the health ministry.

On Tuesday, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju will listen to grievances of the public and workers. On Wednesday, union information and broadcasting and sports minister Anurag Thakur and on Thursday Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will listen to public grievances. Due to public holiday on Friday no minister will sit at party headquarters to hear grievances.

Coordinator, BJP's Sahayog department, Nawin Sinha told this programme has been going on for the last seven years and just had a break due to Covid pandemic. "Today it started once again. Around 100 people met the union health minister with their grievances," he said. Mandaviya addressed grievances concerning the union health ministry and forwarded the rest of grievances to the concerned ministry.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had attended the last sahyog programme held on March 20, 2020 before the pandemic. After coming to power at the center in the year 2014, initiative was started to listen and redress the problem of workers and people in general.

As per the plan a minister will sit at party headquarters for two hours for five days in a week from Monday to Friday. Roster of the union minister for the programme for next week will be finalised by every Friday and put on the party website.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor