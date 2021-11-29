BJP says elections will be held in J&K soon after delimitation

Srinagar, Nov 29 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) J&K General Secretary, Ashok Koul said on Monday that elections will be held soon in the Union Territory after the delimitation process is over.

Talking to media persons in Bandipora town, Koul said Assembly elections will be held soon after the Delimitation Commission completes the process.

He also said that statehood will be restored to J&K when a common Kashmiri will move freely without any fear.

"Once the situation in Jammu and Kashmir improves and the selective killings come to an end, when a common Kashmiri moves freely, the statehood would be restored.

"Our Prime Minister and Home Minster have also assured that the statehood will be restored in J&K while the BJP is also in support of the demand," Koul said.

Asked about the delimitation process, he said that the commission will submit its report soon after which 90 Assembly seats will be distributed in J&K. This will be followed by polls, he added.

About civil killings, he said in selective killings, the BJP leaders are being targeted in addition to non-Muslims.

"We are against it as no religion allows this," he asserted.

