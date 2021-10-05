BJP sees Ellenabad bypoll as vote on central agri laws, referendum on Khattar govt

The bypoll on Ellenabad assembly constituency necessitated by the resignation of Indian National Lok Dal's lone MLA Abhay Singh Chautala is being seen as a crucial contest for Manohar lal Khattar government in Haryana amid farmers' protest.

In light of the alleged statement of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar against protesting farmers, the issue of farmers agitation has taken a centrestage.

The chief minister, in a video that emerged recently of which authenticity is yet to be ascertained, had advised members of BJP Kisan Morcha to create groups to counter the agitation and take up sticks.

With the state government facing protests by the farmers, the Opposition is certain to use it as an issue against the Khattar government in the bypolls. Chautala had tendered his resignation from Haryana Assembly in support of the ongoing agitation against the three farm laws.

Meanwhile, Indian National Lok Dal has announced Abhay Singh Chautala as its candidate for the constituency.

When asked whether farmers agitation will have any impact on poll outcome and Sirsa MP Sunita Duggal reasoned, "nothing has changed in these farm laws so why is Chautala contesting again. Hasn't he resigned as a protest against these farm laws? People know what is happening."

Many in the state unit are keeping a close watch on the impact of the farmers' protest on the Ellenabad bypoll. "The result can be seen as a referendum on state government vis-a-vis farmers protest. However, BJP is trying to field a strong candidate on the seat that can wrest the seat from INLD. This would send a strong message to the Opposition that is fuelling the agitation," added the senior leader.

State party chief OP Dhankar has been assigned the responsibility to finalise the candidate for the October 30 Ellenabad bypoll. The senior leadership in the state including state incharge Vinod Tawde along with Sirsa MP Sunita Duggal met Dhankar at the party headquarters.

Govind Kanda, brother of Gopal Kanda is seen as a frontrunner for the candidature. Kanda, who has joined BJP just two days ago met the BJP top brass in the party headquarters on Tuesday. Sirsa MLA Gopal Kanda has been supporting the BJP in the Vidhan Sabha.

