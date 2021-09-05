BJP should apologise to services sector, Infosys, says Congress

New Delhi, Sep 5 Hitting out at the BJP in wake of the article in a right-wing publication attacking software company Infosys, the Congress demanded apology from the ruling party.

"The BJP should apologise to the whole country... the mother institution of the BJP is RSS... they should apologise to the service sector in general and Infosys in particular and (Commerce and Industry Minister) Piyush Goyal ji also should come forward and tell why he made objectionable comments against Indian industry," Congress spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh said.

"... I will request honourable Finance Minister to immediately address the press to develop confidence in the service sector as these type of statements lower the morale of the service sector... we are known as a pioneer and a growth engine as far as a service sector is concerned," he added.

In a cover story titled "Saakh Aur Aghaat", the Panchjanya, perceived to be affilaited to the RSS, accused Infosys of helping the "tukde-tukde gang", Maoists, and other anti-national forces

The RSS has distanced itself from the article. In a social media post, its Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh, Sunil Ambekar said that the article "reflects the individual opinion of the author".

"Panchjanya is not a mouthpiece of the RSS and the said article or opinion expressed in it should not be linked with the RSS," he added.

The BJP, meanwhile, only said that everyone is entitled to express their point of view in a democracy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor