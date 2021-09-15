BJP-SP make snide remarks about each other's poll symbols

Lucknow, Sep 15 The political slugfest between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh is recording new lows.

From blaming each other for all that is not right in the state, the two parties are now lampooning each other over their election symbols.

While Akhilesh Yadav has advised the BJP to change its political symbol to a 'bulldozer', the BJP returned the fire by asking SP to take 'AK-47' as its poll symbol.

The SP chief was referring to the frequent use of bulldozers in demolishing houses of some Ayodhya residents.

He also asked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to get his eyesight tested. He was responding to the chief minister's barb that Akhilesh lacked vision.

The Yogi Adityanath government has been known to demolish houses of criminals and the mafia, claiming that it was ill-gotten property.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya, while talking to reporters in Rae Bareli on Tuesday, said that it would be suitable if the Samajwadi Party changed its election symbol to an 'AK-47'.

He was apparently referring to the recent induction of Sibghatullah Ansari, brother of Mukhtar Ansari, in the Samajwadi Party. It is believed that Mukhtar Ansari would also join the SP soon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor