BJP still cautious over farm issues amid oppn attack

New Delhi, Dec 12 Though farmers have suspended their agitation and have returned home, the BJP is still treading cautiously and opposition is leaving no chance to attack it on the issue.

The farmers have returned to their homes after suspending the 15-month-long agitation, post the government repealing the three farm laws and agreeing to certain demands.

The opposition has termed it as victory of farmers and defeat of the government.

But given the seriousness and sensitivity of the issue in the poll season, the BJP is reacting very cautiously to it.

Though the BJP leaders have been claiming that the farmers' stir will not have any impact on the assembly polls, many say it is because of the agitation, they were not able to campaign according to their plan and agenda as the party has been setting the agenda for others to follow in polls.

This time, the BJP faced several challenges due to the farmers' agitation, but now the most relieved is the saffron party as farmers have ended their over year-long agitation and gone back home.

Soon after farmers suspended their stir, Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan expressed happiness, saying that he is elated as farmers will return home "satisfied".

Balyan who is also Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha MP and a senior Jat leader told : "After farmers return to their homes, we will be able to reach out to people with our agenda. Earlier, everyone used to talk about farmers agitation and when it will be called off."

"Now, we will go to people and tell them about the achievements of our government, steps taken for farmers' welfare and now will decide the agenda," he further said.

How much the farmers issue is important and sensitive for the BJP can be gauged from the fact that the government was nowhere seen playing from the front on the issue whether it is about the demands, government's proposal, letters sent to the farmers union, nothing was shared by the Centre,

it was the farmers' leaders who shared the government's proposal with the media. This could be the reason the party is responding to the farmers' issue very cautiously even as the opposition is terming it as the BJP's defeat.

BJP Kisan Morcha national president and Fatehpur Sikri MP Rajkuamr Chahar said, it is not a matter of win or defeat but about honour and respect of farmers.

He said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi repealed the three farm laws keeping in mind the self respect of famers.

Demand regarding stubble burning was also accepted and a committee is being formed for the MSP, Chahar added.

"The government's agenda is clear Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas, therefore, the government took this decision in the best interest of all," he claimed.

The decision has nothing to do with the elections, Chahar opined.

Though the farmers have returned home after suspending their agitation, the farmers organisations said they will continue pursuing their demands and opposition parties will continue attacking the government, so it is clear that this issue is not going to die down soon.

In western Uttar Pradesh, from where Rashtriya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait hails, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary have said they will continue to flag this issue and in Punjab, the Congress and the AAP will continue to attack the saffron party over the same.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor