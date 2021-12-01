BJP 'targeting' 500 minority votes at each booth in Goa

New Delhi, Dec 1 For forthcoming assembly polls in Goa, BJP has set up a target to get 500 minority community votes in each booth. Goa assembly elections will be held alongwith Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Punjab in February-March next year.

After his two days visit to the state, BJP Minority Morcha in-charge for Goa, Syed Yasir Jilani told that a strategy has been prepared to strengthen the party minority morcha at the booth level.

"Keeping in view the upcoming assembly elections, we are reaching out to the minority community. The morcha has to be strengthened at the booth level. We have given directions to all the district presidents to form minority morcha teams in each of the booths soon," Jilani said.

He pointed out that the party is targeting 500 minority community votes in each polling booth.

"Our target is about 500 minority community votes in each booth. Our team is working with full dedication to achieve the target. We have full faith that BJP will again form a government in Goa under the strong leadership of chief minister Pramod Sawant and state president Sadanand Shet Tanawade," Jilani said.

The minority, especially Christian community, which constitutes 26 per cent of the state electorate, play an important role in Goa. Christian are in dominating positions in 13 assembly constituencies of Goa.

The BJP organisational set up divides Goa into two districts and 40 mandals (blocks). Goa has a total 1,663 polling booths spread in 40 assembly seats and the BJP has divided these polling booths into 496 'shakti kendras' (cluster of three and four polling booths).

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Sawant has ensured all round development of Goa with inclusive thinking. The Chief Minister has worked to convert BJP's resolve of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas' into reality. People of Goa will bless BJP to form the government for third term," Jilani said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor