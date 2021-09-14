BJP to celebrate PM's birthday with public service programs across India

New Delhi, Sep 14 To mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday and his two decades in public service from September 17 to October 7, the BJP youth wing, Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) will be undertaking various welfare and awareness programmes and host 'Nava Bharat Mela' across the country.

The 20-day long 'Seva aur Samarpan Abhiyaan' will start on Modi's birthday on September 17 and conclude on October 7. As part of the campaign, every district unit of the BJYM will organize a unique 'Nava Bharat Mela' publicising the work of the Modi government over the last seven years. The campaign will also comprise cleanliness drives, blood donation camps and quiz contests.

BJYM National president Tejasvi Surya said, "The BJYM has been marking the birthday of Prime Minister Modi as 'Seva Diwas', hosting service programmes across the country. It has also been organizing manifold welfare activities across the country for a week in the form of 'Seva Saptah'.

"This time around, the celebrations will be extended to 20 days to mark Modiji completing two decades as the head of public office 13 years as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and seven years as the Prime Minister of India."

"The PM's birthday, which falls on September 17, is a day we spend in service. October 7, the day he assumed office as CM of Gujarat, reminds us of his complete dedication to the service of our nation and its people, a quality that has been a feature of these 20-years of Narendra Modi's life."

The 'Seva aur Samarpan Abhiyaan' will be carried out in all the districts across India. The highlight of the campaign would be the district-wise 'Nava Bharat Mela', showcasing the emergence of a 'New India' under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

The State units have been directed to set up stalls to facilitate registration for all citizens who wish to enroll for various central government welfare schemes. Stalls celebrating local handicraft products, paintings, arts, traditional food, organic produce will also be set up marking the cause of the 'Vocal4Local' theme.

Special stalls will be set up to encourage people to download NaMo App, which will help them communicate with the Prime Minister directly and also enable them to know about the various schemes and welfare measures being undertaken by the BJP government.

Gandhi Jayanti on AOctober 2 will be observed by organising "Swachhta Se Samman Abhiyaan" focussing on cleanliness drives and tree plantation drives at 71 different locations including memorials of martyrs, prominent rivers, and places of worship of the respective state, it added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor