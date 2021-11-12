BJP to hold Samvidhan Gaurav yatra, quiz competitions on original Constitution, woo Dalits on Ambedkar's death anniversary

With the debate on Hindutva and Hinduism dominating the agenda ahead of elections and Dalits becoming core voters, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to engage voters in activities that will dispel myths about the 'secular' nature of the Indian Constitution.

The party has decided to hold Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan Yatra at 75 locations across the country.

To commemorate the death anniversary of B R Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, BJP has lined up activities like quiz competitions at various places and on social media to make people aware of the original Constitution that has pages from the Ramayana printed in it.

"In part III of the Constitution there is a picture of Lord Ram, Sita and Lakshman. This part deals with principles of fundamental rights. There was a reason why these pictures were part of the original Constitution. There is a cultural part to our Constitution which we need to tell people and thus we have a quiz competition," said Lal Singh Arya, BJP national chief SC Morcha.

From November 26 to December 6, the SC Morcha will run a social media movement to showcase works of Ambedkar and making people aware of his teachings.

This Swabhiman Gaurav Abhiyan yatra on November 26 will be attended by central ministers, state ministers and senior leaders.

"We will hold meetings on constitution that talks about Samajik samrasta, equality, responsibilities, limitations, editorials, Ambedkar and his thoughts and videos," said the sources.

Seven states in the country namely Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat are slated to go for assembly elections in the year 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor