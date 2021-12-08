BJP to organise 'Vijay Sankalp Rally' in Uttarakhand

New Delhi, Dec 8 To reach out to the people ahead of the next year's Assembly polls, the Uttarakhand unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would organise 'Vijay Sankalp Rally' in all the assembly constituencies of the state, a party leader said on Wednesday.

In the rally, the Uttarakhand BJP has planned to highlight the work done by the state government in the last five years.

A senior BJP leader said that the party will organise 'Vijay Sankalp Rally' in all the 70 assembly constituencies of Uttarakhand, and it will start soon.

"We will hold 'Vijay Sankalp Rally' in all the assembly constituencies of the state and senior leaders from the Centre and state will address these rallies. Through these rallies, we will tell the voters about the work of the BJP government in the state in the last five years. 'Vijay Sankalp Rally' will start soon as direction to start preparation has been given to local units," a BJP Uttarakhand leader said.

Through 'Vijay Sankalp Rally', another party leader explained that the BJP will try to reach out to maximum people to discuss the work of the state government before the start of election campaign with announcement of poll dates.

"We are expecting an announcement of the election date anytime in early January and through Vijay Sankalp Yatra, we will try to reach maximum people before that," he said.

The BJP has already launched a campaign in Uttarakhand in which party workers are going door to door, explaining to voters about the work of the party government in the state.

Through the campaign 'Har Ghar BJP, Ghar Ghar BJP', the saffron party is reaching out to all the households in the hill state.

It is learnt that over one lakh party workers are knocking every door in over 11,000 polling booths in the state with the achievements and work of the BJP government.

The Uttarakhand Assembly polls will be held in February-March next year along with Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur and Goa.

In the run up to the assembly polls scheduled in February-March next year, the BJP state unit is planning to launch several campaigns to strengthen its organisational structure at ground level like forming a 21-member committee at each polling booth and their verification.

