BJP trying to mislead people of Himachal by diverting them from issues of inflation, unemployment: Congress

Congress on Friday alleged that the ruling BJP is trying to mislead the people of Himachal Pradesh by diverting them from the key issues of inflation and unemployment.

The Chief Spokesperson of Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, Naresh Chauhan addressing media in Shimla said, "The BJP is trying to mislead people by saying that Congress is dishonouring the army and army men in the state. The Congress party does not require any certification of honour to the army or patriotism from BJP as congress had played an important role in the nation-building process. All these issues are being raised by the BJP just to mislead the people on key issues of inflation and unemployment in the state."

He alleged that the statements of BJP are entirely focused on the Congress party as the ruling BJP is completely issueless among the voters in the poll-bound state.

Responding to a question on a statement issued by the BJP president yesterday where he said that Congress is fighting the elections without a leader, Chauhan said, "There is a collective leadership with the directions of the party high command and all party workers are star campaigners of the party and congress is leading in the campaign."

He said on the contrary the BJP and Chief Minister are not able to take any decisions as the Chief Ministers and other ministers had indirectly announced the candidature of Chetan Bragta from Kotkhai and later it was changed by the party leadership.

The Congress spokesperson alleged that the BJP-led government failed to manage the state during the COVID-19 and corruption charges were laid on the government.

"The then BJP president, Rajiv Bindal had to resign without any reason amid the Corona Crisis on the allegation of corruption. Post-COVID thousands of people have lost their jobs and business and people were expecting help from the government and both Union and state governments failed to deal with this," said the Congress spokesperson.

"The BJP does not want any kind of discussion on inflation. He said the prices of Petrol, Diesel, LPG and also the people are getting edible goods at double market prices. This is for the first time in the country that the government is against the farmers. Neither the Prime Minister nor the state Chief Minister is answering the issue of inflation and unemployment in the state and country," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

