BJP 'unworthy' son of country, says Digvijaya Singh

Patna, Sep 2 Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday declared the BJP "an unworthy son of the country", as he hit out at the Narendra Modi government for selling every asset of the country.

"PM Narendra Modi always says that nothing has happened in 70 years. I want to ask him that if nothing has happened, than how you are selling every asset of the country to private companies," the Congress leader, who was on a visit to Patna, said.

"The Narendra Modi government has centralised the power of the country. They are dictating terms in the Parliament. They are selectively choosing issues for the discussions in the Parliament. Congress is always trying to discuss every issued related to common people in the Parliament but they disrupt us. They do not allow opposition parties to raise issues in the Parliament.

"As they are not allowing us to discuss issues in the Parliament, Congress party has decided to raise the issues like inflation, price rise, unemployment in all states," he said.

Also hitting out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Digvijaya Singh said that he has also got influenced by the BJP and the RSS. "The removal of socialist leaders Jaya Prakash Narayan and Ram Manohar Lohia's ideology from the Jai Prakash University, Chapra, is condemnable. Congress has a strong objection on the move of NDA government," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor