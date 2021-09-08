BJP will bring population control act in Telangana if it comes to power after 2023 Assembly polls: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Telangana state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday said the party would bring a population control act in the state if it comes to power after the 2023 Assembly polls.

Addressing a public meeting in Sangareddy on his 11th day of Praja Sangram Yatra, Kumar said the BJP would implement a population control act on lines of Uttar Pradesh after coming to power in Telangana.

Refuting allegations of spreading hatred and provoking people during his yatra, the BJP state chief said, "If telling and explaining facts is provoking people then the party would definitely keep continue this work as we have been taking out 'Praja Sangram Yatra' to know the problems of people including students, farmers and unemployed youths who are facing problems in the TRS regime."

The BJP leader demanded the TRS government to celebrate September 17 as "official liberation day" as promised by CM KCR before coming to power. "But KCR has forgotten his promise under the pressure of AIMIM," he alleged.

He said Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend a public meeting on September 17 at Nirmal on the occasion of Liberation Day.

"The Modi government has sanctioned 2.73 lakh houses for homeless poor in the state under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. But KCR has shown daydream to poor in the name of the double-bed room and failed to provide them. The party has asked the TRS government to submit a list of beneficiaries of double bedroom houses which was never submitted," the BJP leader said.

Assuring to provide houses to poor people in the state, Sanjay said that the BJP would try its best to provide more houses if it comes to power.

Addressing the meeting, Tejasvi Surya, national president of BJP Yuva Morcha, appealed to the people to continue their support till the BJP forms government in the state.

Calling Bandi Sanjay's padyatra a fight against the TRS government, he said that the yatra is infusing new energy and a wave in Telangana people who have been fed up with the "corrupt" TRS government. "With the success and the support of people to this yatra, TRS leaders and workers are getting fear," he said.

"This yatra is a fight between justice and injustice," said Surya, while terming Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao regime as the "government of lies".

"The car belongs to TRS, but its driver is a razakar (MIM)," he said adding that the BJP would ensure the end of this government.

He said KCR used to say that his government will give importance to "water, funds and appointments, but now it turned as "tears, debts and unemployment".

( With inputs from ANI )

