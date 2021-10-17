BJP will retain power in UP, says Keshav Prasad Maurya ahead of Assembly polls

Ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday expressed confidence that the BJP will retain power in the state and form the government.

He further stated that India is doing well on a global scale and that is only because of the other backward classes (OBCs) who collectively voted for the BJP.

"We will form the government again in the state after elections. India is doing well on a global scale and that is only because of the OBCs who collectively voted for BJP. My slogan is: 'Pichhde Varg Ki Zimmedari Hamari, UP mein BJP ki doosri paari' (It is our responsibility to take care of the backward sections, BJP will get the second term in UP). I tell everyone that not only we will gain 60 per cent vote in the state, but also gain some more votes from the other 40 per cent split between other parties," said Maurya.

He further alleged that the Congress looted the money which belonged to the poor, adding that Opposition parties facilitate the development of only a few while doing politics with others.

His remarks came while inaugurating a flyover and a road-over-bridge in Prayagraj today.

Maurya said, "The opposition has realised that they have lied enough. Now only truth should prevail in the state. Opposition parties do development for only a few, while they do politics with others. Congress looted the money which belonged to the poor, something which former PM Rajiv Gandhi admitted to.

"Other parties also worked only for goons and criminals. But ever since BJP came to power in the state, we have worked for development for all, be it the soldiers, farmers, labourers etc. It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath who has led to the development in the state and have helped people gain benefits of Kissan Samman Nidhi Yojna, Ayushman Bharat Yojna and PM Awaas Yojna," he added.

While talking to media after his address, he said, "We will soon construct more bridges in Ganga and Yamuna, which will help Prayagraj shine and flourish just like Mumbai."

The Assembly polls in UP are expected to take place early next year.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor