BJP will return to power in Manipur for 2nd time in upcomimng polls: Amit Shah

Imphal, Nov 22 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the BJP will return to power in Manipur in the upcoming Assembly elections as the party has restored peace in the state after it was devastated by terrorism for many years.

The Home Minister said that after the BJP government headed by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh came to power in 2017, the frequent blockade, shut down and other disturbances have been stopped and a new mission for development begun.

Elections to the 60-seat Manipur Assembly are likely to be held in February-March next year, along with Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa. "Law and order situation has improved a lot in Manipur. The development of the state would further intensify after the BJP government came to power in the upcoming Assembly polls for the second time," Shah said after laying the foundation stone for setting up the Rani Gaidinliu Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum at Luangkao village in Manipur's Tamenglong district virtually from Delhi.

The Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs has sanctioned around Rs 15 crore for the tribal Museum project. He said that a Sports University would be set up in Manipur, the new assembly building would be inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon and a huge number of infrastructure projects were undertaken for an all round development of the state.

Highlighting the sacrifice and contribution of freedom fighters from Manipur, including Rani Gaidinliu, the Home Minister said that Andaman and Nicobar Islands' 'Mount Harriet', where Manipur's Maharaja Kulchandra Dhwaj Singh and 22 other freedom fighters were imprisoned, renamed as 'Mount Manipur' last month to honour and remember their sacrifice for the country.

He said that Manipur had a significant contribution in resisting the British in the entire northeast region during the 1857 revolution and also in 1891. "The freedom fighters of Manipur always fought the British tooth and nail in battles. Manipuri war hero Yuvraj Tikendrajit and General Thangal were publicly hanged at Fida in Imphal. The British thought that by hanging them, they had crushed the freedom movement, but it did not happen. After that Maharaja Kulchandra Dhwaja Singh and 22 freedom fighters were sent to Kala Pani and they were kept in Mount Harriet Island," he said.

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda, Manipur Chief Minister, his council of ministers and Lok Sabha Members from the northeastern state attended the ceremony.

