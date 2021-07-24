BJP's 4-day 'Temple Yatra' in Andhra begins today

The BJP state president Somu Veerraju slammed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy led government for not fulfilling promises and for the present financial standing of the state as the BJP leaders from Andhra Pradesh began their four-day-long 'Temple Darsan Yatra' from Saturday.

"The financial position of the state has collapsed completely. Almost 20 per cent of government employees have not received their salary for the month yet," Veerraju said.

Taking a jibe at Jagan, he said that the delegation has prayed that the Goddess imbibe him with knowledge. "CM is not bothered about anything, except some welfare schemes. He is not fulfilling his own promises like the abolition of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), filling vacancies at government jobs etc. Jagan won't listen to anybody, that's why we have come here to appeal to the Goddess to imbibe some knowledge to him," he added.

He also slammed the government over the temple attack issue saying, "During Jagan's rule, almost 400 temples have been attacked and not even a single person has been arrested so far."

Veerraju, along with party general secretaries PVN Madhav, S Vishnuvardhan Reddy, and other leaders are participating in this Yatra. As part of this yatra, the BJP delegation will visit temples at Vijayawada, Kotappa Konda, Tripurantakam, Srisailam, Ontimitta, and Devuni Kadapa.

As per today's schedule, the BJP leaders visited the Goddess Kanakadurga temple on Indrakeeladri hill. The delegation also visited the places of temples demolished during the 'Pushkarams' of river Krishna in 2016 during the Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) regime.

Pushkaram is a festival celebrated once in 12-years for major rivers.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor