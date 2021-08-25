BJP's Amit Malviya blames Kerala government for its inability to manage COVID situation

Accusing the Pinarayi Vijayan led government of being responsible for the rising Covid cases in Kerala, BJP IT cell Chief and the state party co-in charge Amit Malviya on Wednesday said that India was suffering because the government of Kerala was not able to manage the current situation.

Speaking to ANI, Malviya said, "Even after months India is still continuing to get 65 per cent of caseload from Kerala alone. Naturally, there is something broken about how Kerala is managing the Covid there, but the question is, have they got the priority wrong. Have they got the protocol wrong, or have they been callous in allowing a lot of people to come out and congregate particularly on Eid al-Adha. Is it what they allow at that time and they are not able to control it now".

He further said, "Kerala government have been selective in allowing the congregation on Eid al-Adha and forcing some sought of lockdown as far as other festivals are concerned but having said that the kind of cases that are coming from Kerala point to the overall mismanagement, skewed priorities, not enforcing the protocol adequately. Kerala government must be questioned on it because India is suffering because the Kerala government is not able to manage the Covid situation".

Kerala government had given a three-day relaxation COVID restrictions on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

( With inputs from ANI )

