BJP's Lanka Dinakaran slams Jagan Reddy, says Andhra govt pushing people towards Christianity

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lanka Dinakaran on Friday slammed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and accused the YSRCP government of pushing people towards Christianity.

"Andhra Pradesh government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy going for religious conversions. They are creating opportunities and pushing people towards Christianity. This government is creating propaganda regarding such matters. The devotees have displayed their displeasure (for the temple wall). The person behind this should be punished or we make a big movement to fight against Jagan Mohan Reddy for taking a wrongful approach against the Hindu religion," Dinakaran told ANI.

"During this Dussehra Navaratri, one side of the temple is decorated with illuminative lights and YSRCP flag, and on the other side, a pagan propaganda pastors hoarding is there," he added.

The BJP leader said, "the negligence of the state government towards Hindu sentiments is quite evident. Religious conversions are openly happening by posting Christian pasters near Hindu temples. We strongly condemn such kind of encouragement by the Jagan Mohan Reddy led YSRCP Government."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor