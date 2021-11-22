BJYM office-bearer killed in celebratory firing in UP

Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 22 A Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) office-bearer, Ashish Gupta, 25, was killed in celebratory firing during a marriage function here in the early hours of Monday.

Mirzapur Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Singh, said, "Gupta had gone to a marriage function at Sarju Udyan in Katra Kotwali police station area on Sunday night. When 'baraat' (marriage procession) reached the venue, some participants indulged in celebratory firing."

Gupta suffered bullet injuries in stomach and was taken to a divisional hospital from where the doctors referred him to the trauma centre of BHU in Varanasi.

He died during treatment. Further investigations are underway, the SP said.

