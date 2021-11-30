Blast rocks Afghan capital Kabul, no casualties confirmed

Kabul, Nov 30 A blast, obviously a roadside bomb rocked Darul Aman road on the western edge of the Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday morning, leaving no casualties, spokesman for Interior Ministry Qari Sayed Khosti said.

"There was a blast today morning but left no casualties," said Khosti, without providing more details, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the meantime, eyewitnesses on condition of anonymity said that the blast took place at around 10 a.m. local time on Darul Aman road close to a Habibia High School, injuring five.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor