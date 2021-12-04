Blast rocks Kabul, no casualties reported
By IANS | Published: December 4, 2021 04:21 PM2021-12-04T16:21:23+5:302021-12-04T16:35:23+5:30
Kabul, Dec 4 A bomb blast rocked Police District 4 of Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, on Saturday with no casualties confirmed, Interior Ministry spokesman Qari Sayed Khosti said.
The blast took place in Taimany locality of Police District 4 but caused no loss of life or damage to property, the spokesman said.
The explosive device was placed in a vase along a road, the spokesman said, without providing more details, Xinhua news agency reported.
This is the third blast in Kabul since November 30.
