Blinken in Kenya as part of 3-nation tour in Africa

Nairobi, Nov 18 US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi as part of his three-nation tour in Africa, which will also take him to Nigeria and Senegal.

Following his arrival on Wednesday, the Secretary of State held talks with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta during which they discussed regional peace and security, reports Xinhua news agency.

After the meeting, Blinken tweeted: "Our commitment to the US-Kenya Strategic Partnership is stronger than ever. From Covid-19 to climate change, to fostering an inclusive, growing economy, meeting global goals is not possible without partners like Kenya."

According to the State Department, US and Kenya are are currently working together to address regional priorities, particularly ending the crisis in Ethiopia, fighting terrorism in Somalia, and restoring the civilian-led transition in Sudan.

Before his talks with Kenyatta, Blinken also met with local civil society leaders in Kenya.

