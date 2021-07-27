Bommai meets Yediyurappa

Bengaluru, July 27 Former Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is seen as a close confidante of outgoing Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, held a closed-door meeting with him ahead of the legislature party meeting on Tuesday evening.

Bommai reached Yediyurappa's residence and spoke to him for about 20 minutes.

However, he did not divulge any details of the discussion.

The meet sparked many rumours as Bommai is also perceived as one of the front-runners to succeed Yediyurappa.

After the meet, he went to Kumara Krupa Guesthouse where Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Kishen Reddy, appointed as observers by the party high command for the legislature party meet, were staying.

