Bommai visits inundated Tech park in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Nov 23 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday visited Manyata Tech Park in Bengaluru, one of the largest technological hubs of the city which has turned into a lake following incessant rain.

"I found after coming here that the rain water is flowing in reverse into the campus instead of going out. The storm water drain is also overflowing. I have asked the tech park management to get things fixed inside the campus and we will take care of repairs and measures to be taken outside the campus," he said.

There are engineering faults which have to be corrected inside the campus. BBMP officers were instructed to cooperate and solve the problems, Bommai said.

Manyata Tech Park located close to Nagawara Lake on Outer Ring Road is said to be built on the storm water drain of Hebbal valley. The water is not going out of the campus and the authorities will have to come up with a new plan to avoid such situations in the future.

The BBMP had complained against the Park for diverting the natural flow of water and encroaching on an open drain. If no action is taken and if this is not rectified, the same situation will recur, said sources in the BBMP.

Manyata Embassy Business Park popularly known as Manyata Tech Park is one among the important software hubs of Bengaluru spread over 300 acres. More than 1,50,000 employees work in most of the top companies of the world and India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor