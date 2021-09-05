British-era police post in Shimla renovated

Shimla, Sep 5 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday inaugurated the renovated 134-year-old police assistance room built by the British India at the historic Mall Road here.

He said the importance of this police assistance room functional for the last 134 years exists even today. The state is doing efforts for the preservation of its heritage buildings.

The Chief Minister urged corporate organisations to assist in developmental works under corporate social responsibilities.

He said even during the coronavirus period many organisations helped in strengthening the health infrastructure in the state.

Thakur appreciated the efforts of police department to renovate the heritage police assistance room. He said that people, especially tourists would get police assistance through this assistance room.

Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj also appreciated the efforts of police department for renovating the police assistance room and said Shimla is a tourist place of historical importance.

Therefore, the government is doing all efforts for the preservation of heritage buildings of Shimla.

Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu said Rs 25 lakh were spent on the renovation of the assistance room.

