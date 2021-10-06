BSP demands President's rule in UP

Lucknow, Oct 6 Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) General Secretary Satish Chandra Mishra has called for imposition of President's rule in Uttar Pradesh.

He said that there is a complete breakdown of law and order in the state and the government's crackdown on opposition parties, following the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, proves it.

"We have never seen such a crackdown by the government. Law and order do not exist in UP," Mishra said on Wednesday.

"A union minister's son is accused of mowing down farmers with his vehicle, police shot an executive in Lucknow in cold blood and an IPS officer killed someone in Mahoba a year ago. No action is taken against such persons, but the opposition has been put under house arrest," he told reporters.

The police force deployed outside Mishra's residence was removed on Tuesday night.

The BSP leader said that a delegation of BSP's local leadership had met families of the deceased and he also spoke to them over phone.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor