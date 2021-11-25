BSP Legislature Party leader quits

Lucknow, Nov 25 Leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party's legislature party Guddu Jamali has resigned from the party.

In a letter sent to the BSP president Mayawati, the two-term MLA has said that he had decided to quit after his meeting with her earlier this month where she expressed dissatisfaction with his working.

Guddu Jamali, also known as Shah Alam, was elected from the Mubarakpur seat in Azamgarh.

This is the first time that the leader of a legislature party has quit the BSP.

