BSP welcomes SC's decision to take suo moto cognizance of Lakhimpur Kheri incident

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to take suo moto cognizance of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which eight people were killed.

Speaking to ANI, BSP's National spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria said, "We welcome the decision of the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice of the Hon'ble Supreme Court. The farmers and the people of India have got relief from this."

"We have full confidence in the Supreme Court that justice will be done. The atrocities that have been inflicted on the farmers will be looked into extensively and justice would be given to all the parties," Bhadoria further said.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday took suo motu cognizance of the violence that took place in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh.

Referring to BJP MP Varun Gandhi's recent tweet seeking justice for the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Bhadoria said, "Since the beginning, we have been saying that atrocities are being committed on the farmers and that they have been crushed. Now even BJP MP's believe it. He belongs from the same area and that is why he knew everything, which is also why they themselves are saying that injustice has happened."

Taking to Twitter, the MP from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit, Varun Gandhi shared a video allegedly showing farmers being run over in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district, an incident that led to eight deaths, and wrote, "The video is crystal clear. Protestors cannot be silenced through murder. There has to be accountability for the innocent blood of farmers that has been spilled and justice must be delivered before a message of arrogance and cruelty enters the minds of every farmer."

( With inputs from ANI )

