Buddhist monk arrested in S.Korea for murdering neighbour

Seoul, Nov 22 A Buddhist monk has been arrested for allegedly killing a neighbour complaining about the prayer sounds from a temple in South Korea's Hapcheon county, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the monk in his 60s, whose identity is not known, is alleged to have beaten to death the victim who raised issue with the level of prayer sounds from the temple in Hapcheon, 350 km south of Seoul, on Sunday, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The neighbour had reportedly been in conflict with the temple over the level of the pre-recorded prayer sounds from the temple for some time.

The monk is believed to have committed the crime out of a fit of rage over the complaint, officials said.

Investigators plan to file an arrest warrant request for the monk.

