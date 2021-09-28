Bypolls on Rajasthan's two seats on October 30

Jaipur, Sep 28

These two seats were lying vacant after the demise of respective MLAs, namely Vallabhnagar MLA Gajendra Singh Shekhawat who passed way in January while Dhariyawad MLA Gautamlal Meena who died in May due to Covid.

The process of filing of nomination papers will start from October 1. October 8 will be the last date of nomination filing and name withdrawal process can be held till october 13.

