Cabinet expansion might be discussed during Gehlot's Delhi trip

Jaipur, Oct 15 Amid the ongoing tussle in Rajasthan Congress, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot went to Delhi on Friday to attend the CWC meeting, where he is expected to meet interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi, along with other senior leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, K.C. Venugopal and Ajay Maken, among others.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister is visiting Delhi after a gap of around eight months to attend the CWC meeting scheduled on October 16.

Besides Gehlot, other senior Rajasthan Congress leaders, including Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, Raghu Sharma and Raghuveer Singh Meena, will also attend the CWC. Jitendra Singh is the party's national General Secretary and the party's in-charge for Assam. Raghu Sharma has been made the in-charge for Gujarat, while Raghuveer Meena is a CWC member.

Sources said that the issues related to factionalism in Rajasthan and the pending matter of cabinet expansion and political appointments shall be discussed during his visit to Delhi. Gehlot also plans to visit former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who is admitted to AIIMS due to ill health.

It needs to be mentioned here that Rajasthan Congress is divided into two camps, one led by Gehlot and the other led by former state Congress chief Sachin Pilot.

While Pilot has been demanding induction of leaders from his camp in the state government, Gehlot wants decent positions for the people in his camp.

