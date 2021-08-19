Calcutta HC order gives message that anarchy has no place in country: BJP

New Delhi, Aug 19 Reacting to a Calcutta High Court order for a CBI probe into cases of post poll violence in West Bengal, the BJP on Thursday said the court order gave a clear message that anarchy has no place in the country.

Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, "Calcutta High Court has given an important order on post poll violence in West Bengal. Some of the important points of the order are that the five-judge bench unanimously spoke about the need for a court-monitored CBI probe. The High Court gave a strong message and made it clear that anarchy has no place in India."

"The bench unanimously said that those innocent people who suffered harassment, or those who lost their family member should get justice and it cannot be delivered without a fair investigation," Bhatia said.

Calling Mamata Banerjee a failed Chief Minister, Bhatia said, "She failed to ensure security of people during post poll violence and killing. She also failed to get justice for the people."

Referring to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) report on post poll violence and the court order, Bhatia said, "State police had not addressed people's complaints after violence broke out following the victory of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the state government allegedly protected the criminals."

He mentioned that the court ordered that the CBI will probe the matter and all the evidence collected so far will be handed over to the agency.

Bhatia pointed out that the judiciary has shown that if a Chief Minister supports anarchy then it will step in to secure the people.

BJP West Bengal co-incharge Amit Malviya tweeted, "The voluminous documents forming part of the record reflects the cry of the deprived persons. The court cannot be a mute spectator nor should it be apathetic to the voices of the persons who felt aggrieved but must rise to the occasion and protect rights."

BJP national general secretary (organisation), B L Santhosh tweeted, "Kolkata HC pronounced judgement on @AITCofficial engineered post poll violence in West Bengal. Court monitored CBI probe into all murder and rape cases and SIT probe headed by retired Supreme Court just about all other violence cases . SATYAMEVA JAYATE ....!!! Karma always haunts."

